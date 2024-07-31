Stewart back on the injured list following week of reinstatement

A Twins player who made his triumphant return to action last week is back on the injury list again.

According to the Minnesota Twins, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart was placed on the 15-day injured list effective July 30. The organization says it is due to a right shoulder strain.

The injury comes just a week after Stewart was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on July 24.

Stewart was previously out of action due to right shoulder tendinitis, missing out on 70 games while recovering. It was not stated if the shoulder strain and the previous case of tendinitis were connected.

Filling in for Stewart’s spot will be a new member of the Minnesota Twins, right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards, who was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Richards will suit up and wear number 32 for Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets.