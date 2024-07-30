Twins acquire Trevor Richards in trade with Blue Jays

The Twins have added some pitching depth ahead of Tuesday night’s trade deadline.

The team acquired right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor-league infielder Jay Harry.

In 45 games for the Blue Jays this season, Richards went 2-1 with a 4.64 ERA, seven holds, 24 walks, 49 strikeouts and a .189 opponent batting average.

This will be Richard’s fifth team, having appeared in games for the Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and the Blue Jays.

Harry has played parts of two minor league seasons with the Twins after being selected out of Penn State in 2023.

To make room for Richards on the roster, the Twins have designated right-handed pitcher Josh Staumont for assignment.