Twins reinstate Brock Stewart; Festa recalled from Triple-A St. Paul

The Minnesota Twins have announced right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart has been reinstated following his rehab assignment.

Stewart has been out for some time, missing the Twins’ last 70 games with right shoulder tendinitis. Prior to being put on the Injured List, Stewart pitched in 13 games for the Twins. In those outings, Stewart posted a 0.68 ERA with seven holds, six walks, 17 strikeouts and a .174 opponent batting average.

To make room for Stewart on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, the Twins have designated infielder Diego Castillo for release or assignment.

Castillo played in four games for the Twins, going 2-for-6 (.333) with one double, two RBI, two walks and three runs scored.

Another roster change is David Festa who is being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

To make room for Festa on the 26-man roster, the Twins have optioned Ronny Henriquez to St. Paul.

Henriquez, who was recalled on Sunday, made one appearance for the Twins, pitching 0.1 inning Tuesday night against the Phillies.