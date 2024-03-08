Source: Wild trade Maroon to Boston for conditional draft pick

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly sent another player packing ahead of Friday afternoon’s NHL trade deadline.

A day after sending forward Brandon Duhaime to Colorado, the Wild traded veteran winger and two-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon to Boston, a source confirms to KSTP Sports.

In exchange, the Wild are getting a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2026, a source says.

The Wild acquired Maroon from Tampa Bay back in November for a seventh-round draft pick.

In 49 games this season, he tallied 16 points (4-12=16) but has been out with an injury since the end of January. He’s expected to be able to return to action later this month, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

While Minnesota won Thursday night, the club is still out of a playoff spot and could be inclined to make a couple more moves before the trade deadline.