Wild acquire three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon in trade with Tampa Bay

The Minnesota Wild acquired forwards Patrick Maroon and Max Cajkovic from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick on Sunday night.

Maroon, a 12-year NHL veteran, led the league in penalty minutes last season with the Lightning while tallying 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists). He was on two Stanley Cup championship teams with the Lightning and also won the cup with St. Louis in 2019. The Lightning will retain 20 percent of Maroon’s contract.

Cajkovic, 22, record 27 points in 41 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of ECHL last season.