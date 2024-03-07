Wild trade Duhaime to Colorado for 2026 draft pick

With the NHL trade deadline on Friday afternoon and the Minnesota Wild currently out of a playoff spot, the club isn’t expected to be very active in trades but pulled one off on Thursday.

The club agreed to send forward Brandon Duhaime to their rival Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick.

Duhaime, 26, was drafted 106th overall by the Wild in 2016 and has played in 193 career games with the team, posting 35 points (19-16=35). This year, in 62 games, he’s tallied 8 points (4-4=8) but he’s been known for his energy and gritty style of play.

However, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and instead of working toward an extension, the team opted to ship him to Colorado.

Earlier in the day, the team put forward Marcus Johansson on injured reserve.

Minnesota is back in action Thursday night in Arizona.