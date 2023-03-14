Source: Vikings, Cousins agree to contract restructure

A source within the NFL tells KSTP Sports the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to restructure his contract.

According to the source, the restructuring of Cousins’ contract saves the team $16 million against this year’s salary cap.

KSTP Sports previously reported on the salary cap issue in late January, when the Vikings were projected to be about $23 million over the cap.

Since then, the team has made multiple roster moves, including the release of star wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Cam Dantzler and linebacker Eric Kendricks. A source also says the team has agreed to a multi-year deal with tight end Josh Oliver. In addition, former team cornerback Patrick Peterson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has until Wednesday afternoon to be compliant with the salary cap.

