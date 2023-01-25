Q&A: NFL salary cap expert Joel Corry breaks down key Vikings questions

Former NFL agent and current CBS analyst and salary cap expert Joel Corry spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, via Zoom.

As of now, the Vikings are projected to be around $23 million over the salary cap. They have until mid-March to become cap compliant.

Among questions the Vikings need to answer: Do they extend QB Kirk Cousins? Do they extend WR Justin Jefferson this off-season or next? Of the veterans, who do they look to bring back on a pay cut vs. outright releasing? Whose contract is easy to restructure? What does a TE TJ Hockenson extension look like?

Doogie and Joel attack those questions above.

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and executive VP Rob Brzezinski, undoubtedly, have been working on those scenarios and more for a while.