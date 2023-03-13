Vikings agree to 3-year deal with TE Josh Oliver, source says

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to their first free agency deal of the offseason.

A source confirmed to KSTP Sports that the team struck a three-year deal with tight end Josh Oliver on Monday. The deal includes just under $11 million guaranteed.

Oliver, 25, spent the past two years with Baltimore after he was drafted by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end is known more for his blocking abilities than his receiving, as he’s totaled just 26 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns throughout his NFL career thus far.

While the legal negotiating period of free agency opened Monday, teams can’t formally sign players until Wednesday afternoon.