Source: Manchester United assistant to be named head coach of Minnesota United

Minnesota United may soon have a new head coach.

Sources tell KSTP Sports that the team is close to finalizing a deal that would give them current Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay as the team’s new manager, which was first reported by The Athletic.

However, Ramsay is still under contact with Manchester United and a deal is still being ironed out by everyone involved, according to sources.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in October, Adrian Heath was fired by the team after seven seasons. Sean McAuley then served as the team’s interim head coach until early January, when he left to “pursue other opportunities.”

McAuley was then replaced by Cameron Knowles.

