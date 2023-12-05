MNUFC keeps McAuley as interim coach

Minnesota United has opted to keep its coaching staff in place and move the search for a new head into next year.

The club says Sean McAuley will continue as the interim head coach into next season, and the remaining staff will also continue in their current roles.

McAuley has been with Minnesota United for the past five years and led the team for the final two games of the 2023 season after Adrian Heath was fired. Before coming to Minnesota, he worked for two seasons with Orlando City SC and six seasons with Portland Timbers, as well as time at Sheffield Wednesday F.C.

“I am personally grateful for Sean’s leadership and his willingness to continue in this role,” MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard said. “I have full confidence that he and our current staff are best positioned to successfully lead the team at this time given their collective coaching experience and familiarity with our players and club.”

Ballard added that newly hired Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad will lead the head coaching search and determine the timing when he arrives in January.