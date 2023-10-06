Minnesota United fires coach Adrian Heath, source confirms

Minnesota United has fired head coach Adrian Heath, a source confirmed to KSTP Sports on Friday morning.

It comes a day before the club is set to face LA Galaxy at Allianz Field and amid a winless stretch that dates back to Aug. 30, when Minnesota topped Colorado 3-0.

Heath was named Minnesota’s head coach in November 2016 ahead of the club’s move to MLS in 2017. In 2019, he led the Loons to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first of four consecutive seasons.

However, Minnesota United has struggled recently and sits 12 in the Western Conference as of Friday with 38 points.

Before joining Minnesota, Heath had an 18-year professional career and also spent 11 years coaching in England before taking over for the Austin Aztex, which became Orlando City two years later.

This is a developing story. KSTP Sports will provide more updates as more information becomes available.