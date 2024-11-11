Q&A: 2025 recruit Jacob Ross details Gophers basketball commitment

The Minnesota Gophers recently picked up their second commitment in their 2025 recruiting class. Three-star small forward Jacob Ross pledged his allegiance after taking an official visit to Minneapolis.

Ross, who plays for SoCal Academy in the Los Angeles area, is a 6-foot-5 wing, who told us that Old Dominion was the toughest program to turn down.

Ross is from Virginia and comes from an athletic family. His dad played college football at Rutgers and his older brother Jayden plays basketball at UConn. His younger siblings, Jamison and Juliahna, also are accomplished athletes.

Ross is the second commitment for Minnesota in the 2025 class joining guard Kai Shinholster.