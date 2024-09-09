Get to know 2025 Gophers basketball commit Kai Shinholster

Approximately five weeks after receiving an offer from the Gophers basketball program, high school senior Kai Shinholster pledged his allegiance. He visited in late August, and committed before heading home to Philadelphia.

Shinholster is a 6-foot-5 guard. He told our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson that James Madison was the toughest program to turn down. He held other D-1 offers.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Shinholster***

247Sports ranks him as the 220th-best recruit in the class of 2025. He plays his high school basketball for William Penn Charter School (Philadelphia-area) and was noticed by the Gophers staff while playing this summer for AAU program K-Low Elite.

Shinholster said his junior high school season was derailed because of an ankle injury. But by June he was back to his normal self, he told us.