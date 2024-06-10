PWHL Draft Monday night in St. Paul

Less than two weeks after Minnesota hoisted the Walter Cup as champions of the inaugural PWHL season, the league is ready to welcome its next group of stars.

The 2024 PWHL Draft will take place Monday night in downtown St. Paul.

The event is free and open to the public, with the draft taking place at Roy Wilkins Auditorium starting at 6 p.m. However, attendees need to have a digital ticket, which are available here.

For those unable to attend, the league will also stream the event live on its YouTube channel.

The draft features seven rounds, meaning there will be 42 picks total. The draft order each round will be: New York, Ottawa, Minnesota, Boston, Montreal and Toronto.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will go through the draft without a general manager after the surprising dismissal of Natalie Darwitz last week. Head coach Ken Klee and his staff are expected to handle the draft for the organization.

