PWHL confirms Natalie Darwitz’s departure from general manager role

A day after news broke that PWHL Minnesota’s Natalie Darwitz would not be returning next season, the PWHL has officially announced her departure.

In a press release sent on Saturday, the Professional Women’s Hockey League announced that it and former PWHL Minnesota General Manager Natalie Darwitz had “parted ways, effective immediately.” However, no explanation was provided on why the split was happening.

“We appreciate all that Natalie has done for PWHL Minnesota in the league’s inaugural season and her contributions to the team’s championship success,” Jayna Hefford, Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations at PWHL, said. “We wish her the best moving forward.”

The press release also stated that there was “no immediate timeline for the naming of the next PWHL Minnesota General Manager,” with the PWHL draft set to take place in two days on June 10.

Instead, the PWHL said the PWHL Minnesota coaching staff will make the team’s player selections.

The shocking departure comes days after the team celebrated their inaugural Walter Cup victory.