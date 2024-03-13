New coach Eric Ramsay oversees first practice w/ Minnesota United

New Minnesota United coach Eric Ramsay took his Loons through their first practice of his watch Tuesday at the team’s facility in Blaine.

Click the video box on this page to watch new head coach Eric Ramsay’s first practice with Minnesota United, interviews with Hassani Dotson and Robin Lod about the new coach and their unbeaten start this season, and a chat with newly-named assistant coach Cam Knowles

Last month, Ramsay was announced as the second head coach of Minnesota United’s tenure in Major League Soccer. He arrived in the U.S. over the weekend and held meetings with the team Tuesday morning before running the afternoon practice session.

The team will formally introduce Ramsay at a ceremony Wednesday at Allianz Field.

RELATED: Loons’ CSO Khaled El-Ahmad discusses hiring Eric Ramsay as United head coach

The team also announced Cam Knowles’ appointment as Ramsay’s full-time assistant coach. Knowles had been serving as interim head coach before Ramsay’s arrival. He had previously been head coach of the Loons’ MLS2 minor developmental squad.

United puts their undefeated 2-0-1 record on the line against LAFC at Allianz Field on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.