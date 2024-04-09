Minnesota United star Reynoso skips green card meeting, stays in Argentina

For the second season in a row, there is drama surrounding Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.

The club confirmed Tuesday that Reynoso didn’t attend his recent green card appointment and is still in Argentina.

“We do not have an updated timeline for his return and have no additional comment at this time. Our entire focus is on the players and staff who are here,” Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a statement.

It comes with the Loons set to return to action Saturday against Houston.

Minnesota United signed Reynoso from Boca Juniors in September 2020 and he quickly became a key player for the team, appearing in 13 matches that season before playing 29 in each of the following two seasons, totaling 16 goals and 28 assists across two-and-a-half seasons.

Following his all-star season in 2022, the club signed him to a three-year deal. He then failed to arrive for preseason training in 2023, leading to a suspension that limited him to 18 games, and now faces an uncertain future following this latest ordeal.

Through six games this season, the Loons are in fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 3-1-2.