Reynoso suspended without pay for failing to report

Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay, the club announced Friday.

According to Minnesota United, MLS suspended Reynoso without pay for failing to report to preseason training.

The club said it had no further comment on the situation.

Update on the stranger-by-the-day tale of #MNUFC's Emanuel Reynoso not being in training camp.



MLS has suspended him without pay for failing to report. pic.twitter.com/0pIIDKW5ZH — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) February 10, 2023

Minnesota United’s preseason camp began back on Jan. 6 in Blaine before moving to Florida for the first leg of the preseason.

The club is now set to play its first match in the Coachella Valley Invitational on Saturday, with other matches next week scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday.

It’s unclear why Reynoso didn’t report. It comes just months after he signed a new three-year deal with Minnesota United.

The 27-year-old was an MLS All-Star last season.

Minnesota’s regular-season schedule opens on Feb. 25.