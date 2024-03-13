Minnesota United formally introduces new head coach Eric Ramsay

A day after Eric Ramsay ran his first Minnesota United practice, the club formally introduced him as the Loons’ new head coach.

Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad joined Ramsay at Wednesday’s press conference at Allianz Field.

Ramsay joins the Loons after serving as an assistant coach with Manchester United in the English Premier League.

Eric Ramsay bio, courtesy of Minnesota United:

Eric Ramsay joined the club on February 26, 2024 from Manchester United of the English Premier League, where he served as a first-team coach under current manager Erik ten Hag.

Born in Shrewsbury, England, and growing up in Wales, Ramsay joins Minnesota after two-and-a-half-years working with the one of the top clubs in global football. He began his coaching role at Manchester United in July 2021 while the club was under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, serving as a set-piece coach with involvement in player development.

As an integral member of the Manchester United staff from 2021-24, he helped lead tactical training sessions, developed young stars and worked with some of the most notable soccer players in the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Nemanja Matic. During his time with Manchester United, the club won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final in 2023.

Ramsey’s background includes serving as an assistant coach with the Welsh National Team in 2023. He was with Premier League side Swansea City for three-and-one-half years as coach for the club’s U18 and U21 teams, and was the Interim Head Coach for Shrewsbury Town, his hometown club, in 2018 and managed the club academy in 2017. Ramsay also had experience coaching the U23 squad for Chelsea, another member of the English Premier League elite. He received his UEFA Pro License in 2019 – making him the youngest British coach ever to receive that designation.

Eric and his wife Sioned have two children, Jack (2) and Lilie (7 months). He is fluent in English, Spanish, and French and conversant in other languages.