Twins unveil special license plate, available starting next month

The second design for a special license plate to benefit a Minnesota sports team’s foundation has been released.

The Minnesota Twins unveiled the “This is Twins Territory” plate on Tuesday.

Minnesotans will be able to buy the special license plate starting on Jan. 1, with $30 per year going toward the Twins Community Fund, which works to support the healthy development of kids and families.

“We are excited to give Twins fans a fun new way to express their love of our team, while also empowering Minnesotans to create a brighter future for our youth,” said Kristin Rortvedt, the executive director of the Twins Community Fund and the Twins’ senior director of community engagement. “The important dollars raised through these plates are a direct investment in our next generation, enabling the Twins Community Fund to use the games of baseball and softball to inspire not just great athletes, but great humans.”

It comes after state lawmakers approved a bill this spring, allowing local professional sports teams to offer special license plates that benefit their philanthropic foundations.

The Minnesota Vikings unveiled their design back in October. The Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild and Loons haven’t yet unveiled any designs.

The Twins’ announcement also comes a day before the club starts ticket sales.