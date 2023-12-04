Tickets for TwinsFest, 2024 Twins games to go on sale Wednesday

Minnesota Twins fans will be able to start buying tickets for their favorite events and games in the upcoming season this week.

The club says tickets for all 2024 home events — TwinsFest Live!, Signature Saturday, Futures Clinic, spring training games and regular-season games — will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The Twins are coming off a division championship and their first playoff series win in 21 years.

Fans who attend TwinsFest will be able to meet current and former Twins players and coaches. The club says Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, Royce Lewis and Pablo López are among the current players scheduled to attend this year’s event.

The festivities will start with the party known as TwinsFest Live! at This Fillmore Minneapolis from 7-10 p.m. on Jan. 26. The following day will be Signature Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Target Field, giving fans the chance to not only have items signed but also take pictures, play interactive games, listen to live interviews, participate in question-and-answer sessions and buy special team gear. The Futures Clinic, giving youth a chance to learn from players and coaches, will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 pm. at Urban Ventures that same Saturday.

Meanwhile, the club will be back at Fort Myers, Fla., for spring training before you know it. The spring slate features 18 home games at Lee Health Sports Complex, including an exhibition against the University of Minnesota on Feb. 23.

Finally, the 2024 regular season is scheduled to start on March 28 in Kansas City before the Twins come home to host Cleveland from April 4-7.

In addition to all the American League clubs, the Twins are scheduled to host the following National League opponents next year: Dodgers (April 8-10), Rockies (June 10-12), Brewers (July 20-21), Phillies (July 22-24), Cardinals (Aug. 23-25), Braves (Aug. 26-28), Reds (Sept. 13-15) and Marlins (Sept. 24-26).

Special events, promotions and theme nights for next season will be announced at a later time. More information is available at Twins.com.