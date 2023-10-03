Vikings reveal special license plate design available in January

Minnesota drivers will soon be able to customize their license plates to show Vikings pride while simultaneously supporting the health and education of children in the state.

The new Minnesota Vikings license plate design shows U.S. Bank Stadium along with the Minneapolis skyline and the team’s logo.

The plates will be available in January 2024 at about 170 DMV locations across the state. Drivers can also order the plates to be mailed directly to them and sign up to be notified when the plates become available.

The cost of the plates will include a $30 annual contribution to the Vikings Foundation with all proceeds supporting children’s health and education initiatives.

“This is an excellent way for the Foundation to connect with Minnesota Vikings fans and generate dollars that make a direct and positive impact on children throughout the state.” Vikings Vice President of Social Impact and Executive Director of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation

A news release from the Vikings says the design is based on feedback from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and a fan survey that gathered results throughout the 2023 Vikings Training Camp and the preseason.