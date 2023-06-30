Minnesota connections to 2023 NHL Draft

KSTP Sports KSTP
NHL hockey teams participate in the second day of the draft Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Twenty players with connections to Minnesota high schools and/or colleges were taken in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft – including three selected by the homestate Minnesota Wild, four Minnesota Gophers, four Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs and one each from Bemidji State, St. Cloud State and St. Thomas.

The first Minnesotan off the board was Mounds View native, former Totino-Grace standout and soon-to-be Gopher Oliver Moore. He was the 19th overall selection, taken by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Two picks later, the Wild selected Rosemount native and current Wisconsin Badger Charlie Stramel.

RELATED: Wild draft Rosemount’s Stramel in 1st round, Mounds View’s Moore taken by Chicago

Later in the draft, the Wild drafted Hermantown-native Aaron Pionk in the 5th round and Edina’s Jimmy Clark in Round 7.

Seventeen players with connections to Minnesota high schools were drafted.

The Gophers were represented by Moore and Clark, as well as Boston’s 4th-round pick Beckett Hendrickson – whose father Darby is a Wild assistant coach and also played for the Gophers, and 7th-rounder Luke Mittelstadt from Eden Prairie.

Minnesota-Duluth is represented by Chicago’s 2nd-rounder Adam Gajan, Vancouver’s 4th-rounder Matthew Perkins, Tampa Bay 4th-rounder Jayson Shaugabay (Warroad) and Pionk.

Round 5 saw St. Thomas commit Chase Cheslock (Rogers) selected by New Jersey, and San Jose draft Bemidji-State commit Eric Pohlkamp (Brainerd). St Cloud State commit Warren Clark went to Tampa Bay in Round 6.

MINNESOTA CONNECTIONS IN 2023 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE DRAFT:

RoundPick #TeamPlayerHigh School / HometownCollege
119CHIOliver MooreTotino-Grace / Mounds ViewMinnesota
121MINCharlie StramelRosemountWisconsin
235CHIAdam GajanPoprad, SlovakiaMinn-Duluth
249NYIDanny NelsonMaple GroveNotre Dame
263FLAGracyn SawchynChaska/Chanhassen / SSM
366CBJWilliam WhitelawRosemountWisconsin
381ARITanner LudtkeLakeville SouthNebraska-Omaha
4115TBLJayson ShaughabayWarroadMinn-Duluth
4118LAKHampton SlukynskyWarroadN. Michigan
4119VANMatthew PerkinsSaskatchewan, CanadaMinn-Duluth
4124BOSBeckett HendricksonMinnetonkaMinnesota
5132SJSEric PohlkampBrainerdBemidji St.
5149MINAaron PionkHermantownMinn-Duluth
5154NJDChase CheslockRogersSt. Thomas
6166ARICarsen MusserFairmontColorado College
6179TBLWarren ClarkOntario, CanadaMinn-Duluth
6183NYITy HenricksWoodbury / SSMW. Michigan
7193TBLJack HarveyStacy / Gentry AcademyBoston Univ.
7197MTLLuke MittelstadtEden PrairieMinnesota
7213MINJimmy ClarkEdinaMinnesota
Several players departed listed high schools / hometowns for junior hockey, out-of-state programs or the USA Hockey National Team Developmental Program in Plymouth, Michigan