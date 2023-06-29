Wild draft Rosemount’s Stramel in 1st round, Mounds View’s Moore taken by Chicago

If he ends up playing for the team that drafted him, Rosemount-native Charlie Stramel’s family will only need to make a 19-mile drive up I-35E to watch him play.

The Wild selected the current Wisconsin Badger and former Rosemount standout with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Stramel is a 6’3″ center who is a rising sophomore at Wisconsin. He also played on the U.S. team that won bronze at last winter’s World Junior Championships.

He was selected two picks after the Chicago Blackhawks made Mounds View-native Oliver Moore the first Minnesotan off the board. The future Gopher and former Totino-Grace standout was the 19th overall pick.

Moore joins the Blackhawks draft class that also includes #1-overall pick Connor Bedard. Regarded as a generational prospect, Bedard had been penciled in as the top pick in this year’s draft for years.