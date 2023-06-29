2 more Gophers picked Thursday in NHL Draft

Two more University of Minnesota men’s hockey players had their names called Thursday during the NHL Draft.

Beckett Hendrickson was chosen in the fourth round, 124th overall, by the Boston Bruins and Luke Mittelstadt was taken in the seventh round, 197th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens.

Their selections come after incoming Gophers freshman Oliver Moore was chosen 19th overall in the draft on Wednesday night.

With the three Gophers picked in this year’s draft, the U of M has now had 239 players taken in the NHL Entry Draft, the most by any NCAA program.

Hendrickson spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and racked up 34 points (13-21=34) in 51 games this past season.

The Minnetonka native is the son of former Gopher and current Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson.

Mittelstadt, an Eden Prairie native and brother of Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt, burst onto the scene for the Gophers last season and became the first Minnesota defenseman to reach the 20-point mark as a freshman since Erik Johnson in 2006-07.

He was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team and earned a spot on the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team, helping Minnesota to the championship game.

The U of M has now had at least one Gopher drafted in 48 of the last 49 NHL Drafts, with 2001 being the lone exception.