Kepler, Lewis reinstated by Twins, Garlick, Wallner optioned to Triple A

On Monday morning, the Minnesota Twins announced the team has reinstated both Max Kepler and Royce Lewis.

Kepler was on the 10-day Injured List for a strained left hamstring. So far, he has hit .212 this season with six home runs and 14 RBI.

Meanwhile, Lewis was on the 60-day Injured List for a right knee injury that needed ACL reconstructive surgery. He has hit .333 for both St. Paul and Double-A in Wichita, including four home runs and 11 RBI.

In exchange for the reinstatement, the team says both Kyle Garlick and Matt Wallner to Triple-A in St. Paul.

Additionally, Nick Gordon has been moved to the 6-day Injured List. He was previously on the 10-day Injured List for a fracture of the right tibia.

