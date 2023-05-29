Kepler, Lewis reinstated by Twins, Garlick, Wallner optioned to Triple A
On Monday morning, the Minnesota Twins announced the team has reinstated both Max Kepler and Royce Lewis.
Kepler was on the 10-day Injured List for a strained left hamstring. So far, he has hit .212 this season with six home runs and 14 RBI.
RELATED: Twins place Kepler on IL with left hamstring strain, recall Larnach
Meanwhile, Lewis was on the 60-day Injured List for a right knee injury that needed ACL reconstructive surgery. He has hit .333 for both St. Paul and Double-A in Wichita, including four home runs and 11 RBI.
RELATED: Twins to call up Royce Lewis a year after ACL injury
In exchange for the reinstatement, the team says both Kyle Garlick and Matt Wallner to Triple-A in St. Paul.
Additionally, Nick Gordon has been moved to the 6-day Injured List. He was previously on the 10-day Injured List for a fracture of the right tibia.
RELATED: Twins put Farmer on IL, add Garlick to roster
RELATED: Twins’ Larnach hits IL with pneumonia, Wallner recalled