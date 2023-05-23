Twins’ Larnach hits IL with pneumonia, Wallner recalled

The Minnesota Twins have put an outfielder on the injured list and recalled his replacement.

Tuesday, the club announced that Trevor Larnach was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, as he deals with pneumonia.

The 26-year-old has hit .215 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 20 walks and 18 runs across 39 games for Minnesota this season.

In his place, the Twins have moved Matt Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul to the big league roster.

Wallner had a brief stint in Minnesota earlier this season and has hit .270 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 19 walks and 16 runs across 31 games for the Saints.