Twins put Farmer on IL, add Garlick to roster

A day after he was hit in the face by a pitch, the Minnesota Twins have placed Kyle Farmer on the injured list and added someone to replace him on the roster.

Thursday, the team put Farmer on the 10-day injured list.

RELATED: Twins’ Farmer struck by pitch, gets stitches and teeth reset

He underwent surgery Wednesday night to realign his four bottom teeth and suture together lacerations on his lower lip after he was hit in the face by a 92 mph fastball from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. The good news is that Farmer apparently didn’t suffer any fractures.

Prior to his injury, Farmer hit .226 with a home run, five RBI and six runs scored this season for Minnesota across 11 games.

To take his spot on the 26-man roster, the Twins selected the contract of outfielder Kyle Garlick, who was at Triple-A St. Paul. This season, Garlick has hit .235 with two home runs, seven RBI and a .738 OPS in eight games.

Garlick has spent time with the Twins each of the past two years, mainly to hit left-handed pitchers. However, he’s also struggled with injuries and was designated for assignment in January before rejoining the St. Paul Saints.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Garlick, the team moved outfielder Gilberto Celestino to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from left thumb surgery.