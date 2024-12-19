Karl-Anthony Towns discusses Thursday night’s return to Minnesota

Hours before his first game at Target Center as a member of the visiting team, Karl-Anthony Towns smiled as he recalled memories and lessons from his nine seasons with the Timberwolves.

Click the video box above to watch Karl-Anthony Towns’ conversation at the New York Knicks morning shootaround ahead of his first game back at Target Center to face the Timberwolves on Thursday night

The Timberwolves traded Towns to the New York Knicks during the offseason for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.

Towns and the Knicks face the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves made Towns the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, and he’d only played for the Wolves up until the trade.

Karl-Anthony Towns plays for a visiting team at Target Center for the first time tonight.



He was all smiles this morning recalling memories and lessons from his 9-seasons w/ the #Timberwolves and the emotions of returning



