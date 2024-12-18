Timberwolves set for Karl-Anthony Towns’ return w/ Knicks Thursday

After starting his career playing nine seasons, four All-Star nods, two All-NBA nominations and a Rookie of the Year award with the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns will play at Target Center as a member of the opposition for the first time on Thursday night.

Click the video box above to watch current Timberwolves and former Knicks Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle – as well as Naz Reid – discuss the upcoming game against New York

The Timberwolves traded Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in an offseason blockbuster deal that changed the complexion of both teams’ lineups.

The Knicks are at Target Center to face the Wolves on Thursday night.

Julius Randle was – let's say 'frugal with his volume of words' – when asked about tomorrow night's #Timberwolves game against his former team, the New York Knicks.



Full interviews w/ Randle, DiVincenzo, Reid:https://t.co/nQHqMdjh6p pic.twitter.com/PhXTLvS7tZ — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) December 18, 2024