Justin Jefferson, Vikings leaders discuss his contract extension

Everyone can now breathe a sigh of relief with Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s new contract now done.

Tuesday, a day after the four-year, $140 million extension — which will make Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history — was announced, Jefferson and Vikings leadership met with the media to discuss the big deal.

RELATED: ESPN’s Dan Graziano reacts to Justin Jefferson Vikings contract extension

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said “there was never a second in my mind” that the deal wouldn’t get done, and both he and head coach Kevin O’Connell celebrated having Jefferson in the fold for years to come.

“Finally back, finally back,” Jefferson said to start his statement.

“This is something I’ve been waiting for and now, being a leader of this team, carrying myself a different way … I’m gonna be on everyone’s butts, I’m gonna be on everyone hard and just make sure that I’m the leader of this team and we’re working toward where we wanna go, which is a world championship,” Jefferson said.

Click the video box above to watch the full press conference.