Jefferson, Vikings reach 4-year deal worth $140 million

Justin Jefferson is becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history under a new deal reached with the Minnesota Vikings.

KSTP Sports has confirmed with team sources that wide receiver Justin Jefferson has reached a $140 million deal. The four-year agreement reportedly includes a guaranteed $110 million, with $88.73 million due at signing.

Early Monday morning, Jefferson posted a video to social media about the deal, thanking his family, friends, the team and his agent for support. The team also shared the below statement from Jefferson announcing the deal.

“I would not be in this position if not for my family and their support. I’m so thankful for them instilling a foundational gratitude and competitive fire within me. I’d like to thank the Wilf family, Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the entire Vikings organization for believing in me and trusting me to help lead this team. To all my teammates and coaches from the very beginning as a kid in Louisiana, all the way to the NFL, thank you for always being there and pushing me. Lastly, to Vikings fans everywhere, you’ll continue to get my very best each and every day. SKOL!” Justin Jefferson

Something that once was a dream is now my reality. There are so many people that I can sit here and thank but you all know who you are that helped me along the way. But we ain’t stopping here…. There’s more to be done… SKOL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q2Q6YUPAWH — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) June 3, 2024

The deal comes more than a month after head coach Kevin O’Connell noted Jefferson didn’t attend voluntary offseason workouts. At the time, O’Connell told reporters that “My hope is that we can get him “Jefferson) around the team.”

On Monday, O’Connell, as well as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and team owners Mark and Zygi Wilf issued statements regarding the deal.

“Justin is an exceptionally talented layer and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain. His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I’m grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski, and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking.” Kevin O’Connell

Jefferson was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Vikings and has started in 57 of the 60 games so far in his career.

Last season, Jefferson missed seven games but still reached 1,074 yards, making him one of five wide receivers in league history – including former Vikings player Randy Moss – to have four straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards to start their careers.

“Over the first four seasons of his career, Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL. He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time.” Mark and Zygi Wilf

“We are elated to sign Justin and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff, specifically Rob Brzezinski and Emily Badis, and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract. From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Jusin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come. He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn’t be more excited for Justin and his family.” Earlier this year, Jefferson was announced as one of the players to be featured in a new Netflix sports series titled “Receiver”. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full Vikings coverage.