ESPN’s Dan Graziano reacts to Justin Jefferson Vikings contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year extension that’s the richest contract in the NFL for a non-quarterback. Jefferson will get $110 million guaranteed in the deal that’s worth as much as $140 million, with more than $88 million due at signing. Jefferson has the most receiving yards in league history through a player’s first four seasons.

We spoke with ESPN’s Dan Graziano for reaction.

***Click the video box above to watch Darren Wolfson’s conversation with Graziano***

“We ain’t stopping here,” Jefferson posted on Instagram along with a video of highlights and thank-you’s in honor of the contract. “There’s more to be done.”

Jefferson’s annual average of $35 million per year on the new deal passed San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa ($34 million), whose contract extension before last season was negotiated by the same agency, William Morris Endeavor, that represents Jefferson.

Jefferson missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury and still reached 1,074 receiving yards. The 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the year was the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft out of LSU.

The Associated Press contributed to this report