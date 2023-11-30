Gophers’ Nubin, Spann-Ford get Senior Bowl invites

Two University of Minnesota standouts have been invited to play in a big-time event that serves as a popular showcase for NFL prospects.

The Gophers say defensive back Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford earned invites to the Senior Bowl, which is played in Mobile, Ala., each year. This year’s event is scheduled for Feb. 3.

It’s the fifth consecutive year that at least one Gophers player has been invited to the Senior Bowl, and their invites push the program’s total to 49 since the college all-star event started in 1950.

Nubin was named All-Big Ten First Team earlier this week after he tallied 53 tackles, five interceptions and four pass breakups this season. The totals pushed his career numbers to 207 tackles and a program-record 13 interceptions.

Spann-Ford was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after recording 25 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns this season. For his collegiate career, he has 95 receptions, 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns in 60 games.