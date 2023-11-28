Gophers’ Nubin, Kesich named 1st Team All-Big Ten, 5 others honorable mentions

Seven University of Minnesota football players received yearly conference honors on Tuesday.

Defensive back Tyler Nubin and kicker Dragan Kesich were named All-Big Ten First Team while five others were honorable mentions.

Nubin made 53 tackles, four pass breakups and had five interceptions this season, moving his career total to 13 picks, the most in program history.

Kesich made 22 of his 26 field goal attempts and all 24 point-after attempts to lead the Gophers in scoring. His efforts also earned him the conference’s kicker of the year award.

Meanwhile, defenders Justin Walley, Danny Striggow, Jah Joyner, Kyler Baugh and punter Mark Crawford were named honorable mentions by the media. Walley also received that distinction from the conference’s coaches.

The Big Ten will announce its yearly offensive awards on Wednesday.