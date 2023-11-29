Gophers’ Jackson, Ersery among offensive players honored by Big Ten

Six University of Minnesota football players were honored Wednesday when the Big Ten released its yearly conference awards.

Wide receiver Daniel Jackson and offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery led the way, as both were named All-Big Ten Second Team by both the coaches and media.

Jackson led the team with 57 catches, 831 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, ranking fourth, third and third in the conference respectively.

Ersery started all 12 games at left tackle, allowing just 13 pressures and three sacks across 779 snaps, per PFF, which graded him as the conference’s top offensive lineman.

Four other Gophers were named honorable mentions: Darius Taylor (coaches and media), Brevyn Spann-Ford (coaches and media), Quinn Carroll (coaches and media) and Nathan Boe (coaches).

The honors were announced a day after seven other Gophers received recognition for their efforts on defense and special teams.