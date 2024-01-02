Gopher volleyball standout Taylor Landfair says she’ll transfer to Nebraska

An outside hitter for the University of Minnesota’s volleyball team has announced her intent to transfer to the University of Nebraska.

Taylor Landfair, a redshirt junior at Minnesota, announced the move in an Instagram post on Monday night.

“New year, New me, New chapter, New team,” the Illinois native captioned her post on Instagram.

Landfair initially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.

Landfair was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2022 and just completed her junior season with the Gophers. She is a three-time All-Big Ten Teamer (2020-21; 2022; 2023) and was a First Team All-American in 2022.

The Nebraska Huskers volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a three-set loss to Texas in the NCAA championship match.

