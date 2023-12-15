Murray, Allick lead Nebraska to a 3-set sweep over Pittsburgh in the NCAA volleyball semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Harper Murray had 13 kills, Bekka Alllick had 10 blocks and Nebraska continued its relentless march to an NCAA volleyball championship with a 3-0 sweep of Pittsburgh in the semifinals. Nebraska advanced to its 11th championship match and will go for its sixth title on Sunday. The Huskers won 25-20, 25-23 and 25-7. Pitt, which had 22 attacking errors, lost the first set on an attack error, lost the second with a service error and the third on a net violation. Pitt’s only leads were 1-0, 3-2 and 4-2 in the first set. The Cornhuskers set the tone with eight blocks in the first set and hit .407 in the third to improved to 15-0 against Pitt. The last meeting was in the 2021 semifinals, won by Nebraska 3-1. Olivia Babcock had 12 kills and Torrey Stafford had 10 for Pitt.

