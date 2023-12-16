Gopher volleyball’s Taylor Landfair enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Gopher volleyball junior Taylor Landfair has entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Landfair’s decision with KSTP Sports Friday night.

The first report of Landfair’s entry was by Lincoln Arneal, a reporter covering Nebraska Volleyball.

Landfair was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2022 and just completed her junior season with the Gophers. She is a three-time All-Big Ten Teamer (2020-21; 2022; 2023) and was a First Team All-American in 2022.

She came to Minnesota from Plainfield, Illinois as the #1-rated high school player in the nation.

Entering the NCAA transfer portal does not bind a player to leaving, but allows other schools to contact them about potential transfers.

REL:ATED: NCAA Transfer Portal Data: Division I Student-Athlete Transfer Trends

The creation of the Transfer Portal in 2018 led to a massive number of athletes transferring across all NCAA sports, with numbers especially high in Division I basketball and football.

According to the NCAA, 1,649 men’s Division I basketball players and 1,276 women’s basketball players entered the Transfer Portal in 2022.

That same year, 2,918 football players in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision entered the Portal.

Across all Division I sports, 20,911 student-athletes entered the Transfer Portal in 2022.

That total that represents 13% of all Division I student-athletes. 7% of all Division I student-athletes successfully transferred to an NCAA program after portal entry.