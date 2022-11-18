Gophers’ Ibrahim gets deal with Gushers after seen snacking on sideline

University of Minnesota star running back Mohamed Ibrahim has a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal after he was caught by cameras snacking on the sideline a couple of weeks ago.

Friday, it was announced that Ibrahim signed a deal with Gushers to create the “Mo Pack,” which will feature two flavors: “Touchdown Splash” and “Tropical Rush.”

The flavors will come in a 24-pack in recognition of Ibrahim’s jersey number.

The partnership came to life after Ibrahim was seen eating Gushers on the sideline during a recent Gophers game.

As part of the deal, he’ll be giving away the limited-edition “Mo Packs” on his social media channels in the coming weeks.

“I’m always looking for ways to keep my energy up during a game and Gushers has been my go-to game day snack since I can remember,” Ibrahim said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to partner with the brand is a dream come true and I’m excited to bring the Mo Pack to Gushers fans.”