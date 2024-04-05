Apple Valley alum Spencer Rolland chasing NFL dream after successful run at North Carolina

Former Apple Valley high school offensive lineman Spencer Rolland is ready to turn his NFL dream into reality.

Rolland started his college career at Harvard, where he became an All-Ivy League tackle in 2021. He then entered the transfer portal and arrived at North Carolina. Over the last two years, Rolland started 26 games at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-ACC.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Rolland at Training Haus in Eagan during a recent training session.

Rolland will visit the hometown Vikings Sunday and Monday, with plenty of other NFL teams showing interest.

Rolland blocked for one of the top offenses in the country the last two years, led by projected top-5 draft pick QB Drake Maye.