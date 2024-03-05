After a run to the Semis last year, Orono Spartans set for return to State Hockey Tourney

Seven of the eight teams in this year’s Class A bracket at the State Boys Hockey Tournament are back after playing in last year’s tournament – the Orono Spartans are among them.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Orono Spartans players Joey Mugaas and Peyton Anderson and head coach Sean Fish about their return trip to St. Paul for this year’s Boys State Hockey Tournament

After beating Northfield in overtime last year in a State Quarterfinal, the Spartans lost in double overtime to Warroad in the semifinals.

Orono advanced to this year’s tourney by beating Minneapolis in the Section Final.

The Spartans program and head coach Sean Fish are each looking for second State Championships.

Orono’s lone title came in the 2018 tournament. Fish was part of the Anoka team that won the Class AA title in 2003.