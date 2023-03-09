State Hockey: Orono outlasts Northfield 2-1 (OT) in high-tempo Class A quarterfinal

In an overtime thriller to end the first day of games, Orono (24-5) moved forward in the MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey Championship with a 2-1 victory over Northfield (23-6) on Wednesday, March 8 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The win moves Orono into a match-up against Warroad at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Xcel.

Tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, Orono senior forward Avery Anderson stepped into the spotlight as he connected on the game winner at 7:30 of the first OT session. Anderson managed to deflect a shot from the blue line that got past Northfield senior net minder Keaton Walock. Assists on the goal were added by junior defender Brody Finnegan and senior forward Bradley Walker.

The goal capped a classic defensive battle that saw the Spartans outshoot the Raiders 50-24 as Walock had 48 saves in the game and Orono goalie senior Brock Peyton had 23 saves and the win.

After a scoreless first period in which Orono owned a 13-6 edge in shots, the Spartans opened the offense with an even-strength goal at 10:30 of the second period by Walker. He was assisted on the play by junior forward Thomas Lewin and Anderson.

Less than two minutes later, Northfield responded with an even-strength marker at 11:36 by sophomore Griffin Kennelly. The play tied the game at 1-1 and it included assists from junior forward Kam Kaiser and freshman defender Bridger Riley.

Neither team was able to capitalize on the power play as Northfield was 0-of-2 on the advantage and Orono was 0-of-3 in the game.

Northfield will continue its trip to the state tournament with a consolation bracket match up against St. Cloud Cathedral on Thursday, March 9 at Noon. The game will be played at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League