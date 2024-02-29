Boys High School Hockey: Orono punches ticket to state with 4-1 win over Minneapolis

The Orono Spartans (20-8-0) claimed the Class A Section 2 Championship defeating Minneapolis (12-16-0) 4-1 Thursday night at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period before Orono found the back of the net three more times. Sophomore forward Jackson Knight was the one to put the Spartans ahead early in the third. Peyton Anderson posted a .960 save percentage, stopping 24 of 25 shots for Orono.

***Click the video box for extended highlights from the game***

Orono was the 1A runner-up last year.