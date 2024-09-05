Woman who dropped bag of cash at Feeding Our Future juror’s home pleads guilty

A woman accused of dropping a bag of cash at the home of a juror in the Feeding Our Future case has entered a guilty plea.

Ladan Ali pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to bribery of a juror. She also faced counts of conspiracy to bribe a juror and corruptly influencing a juror.

She initially entered a “not guilty” plea on June 27.

Prosecutors say Ali surveilled Juror 52 in the Feeding Our Future trial, before showing up at her home with a bag containing $120,000 in cash.

Four others were charged with conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror and corruptly influencing a juror in connection with the bribery scheme:

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 35, of Savage

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 23, of Shakopee

Said Shafii Farah, 42, of Minneapolis

Abdulkarim Shafii Farah, 24, of Minneapolis

Abdiaziz Farah was additionally charged with obstruction of justice. Nur pleaded guilty in July.

You can find more of KSTP’s reporting on the Feeding Our Future case here.