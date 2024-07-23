23-year-old pleads guilty to Feeding Our Future jury bribery scheme

A 23-year-old Shakopee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in the Feeding Our Future jury bribery scheme, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur entered a guilty plea to one count of bribery of a juror.

Nur was a defendant in the Feeding Our Future trial, in which he was convicted on 10 of 13 counts.

As previously reported, a juror was dismissed in the sixth week of the Feeding Our Future trial after she reported a woman showed up at her home with a bag of $120,000 in cash and offered her more money if she voted to acquit the defendants.

Prosecutors allege Nur recruited co-defendant Ladan Ali to deliver the bribe money to the juror’s house.

At the direction of Nur, Ali also tried to follow the juror home after court proceedings had ended for the day.

Nur later got a video of Ali delivering the bribe via an encrypted messaging app. According to court officials, he later deleted both the video and the app.

Four others were charged with conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror and corruptly influencing a juror:

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 35, of Savage

Said Shafii Farah, 42, of Minneapolis

Abdulkarim Shafii Farah, 24, of Minneapolis

Ladan Mohamed Ali, 31, of Seattle, Washington

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah was also charged with obstruction of justice.

Said Shafii Farah and Abdulkarim Shafii Farah pleaded not guilty on July 3.

