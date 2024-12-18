Woman booked into jail in connection with Monday crash that killed 2, injured others

Minneapolis police have made an arrest in connection with a Monday crash that killed two people and injured three.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Temiki Steward was booked into Hennepin County Jail for criminal vehicular homicide after being released from the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 10:21 a.m. Monday, when the car Steward was driving north on Emerson Avenue North hit a car heading eastbound on 26th Avenue North.

The eastbound car then hit a bus shelter, injuring a 17-year-old boy who was waiting for a bus to take him to school, and killing both women inside the vehicle.

The women were identified Wednesday as Esther Jean Fulks, 53, and Rose Elaine Reece, 57.

The 17-year-old boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A man inside the vehicle Steward was driving was seriously injured in the crash.

On Monday, Chief O’Hara released a statement, saying, “This is a terrible crash that has impacted multiple families. It’s heartbreaking and tragic that two people were killed and three others were injured in the blink of an eye. While the cause of this crash is still under investigation, I want to emphasize the importance for every driver to drive at safe speeds and stay hyper-focused and engaged while operating a motor vehicle.”