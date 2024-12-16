2 dead, 3 injured in north Minneapolis crash

Two women are dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in north Minneapolis sent one car careening into a bus shelter.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the crash happened around 10:21 a.m. when a car headed north on Emerson Avenue North collided with a car headed east on 26th Avenue North. The eastbound car then hit a bus shelter, injuring a 17-year-old boy who was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Two women were inside the eastbound car: One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she later died, police said.

A man and a woman inside the northbound vehicle were brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigators believe speed played a role in the crash. No arrests have been made.

“This is a terrible crash that has impacted multiple families,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “It’s heartbreaking and tragic that two people were killed and three others were injured in the blink of an eye. While the cause of this crash is still under investigation, I want to emphasize the importance for every driver to drive at safe speeds and stay hyper-focused and engaged while operating a motor vehicle.”

The crash remains under investigation.