Wolves, fans prepare for Game 2 of Western Conference Finals

The Minnesota Timberwolves and fans are preparing for game two of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in Minneapolis.

In the downtown area, a giant “Go Wolves” street painting is on 1st Avenue in honor of the team making it this far in the playoffs.

City officials also temporarily changed the street signs near Target Center.

Although the Wolves lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday by three points, hopes are still running high.

Tickets are sold out for Friday’s game, but there are re-sale tickets available starting at $164. Tip-off at Target Center is at 7:30 p.m.

Crowds are also expected to spill out of Target Center, since the team is hosting a “Wolves Back Block Party” next to Gluek’s Bar.

Live music, food, beverages and a stream of the game will be available for fans starting with a pre-party at 4 p.m. The event will go on until 11 p.m.

The party is free to attend, but you do need to buy a ticket to attend. You can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Other professional sports teams in the state are getting in on the action, as the Minnesota Twins moved up their game time to make way for the Wolves. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, that game will be at 6:10 p.m. The Target Field gates will now open at 4:30 p.m.

Looking ahead to game three, KSTP Sports director Joe Schmit and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brittney Ermon will be heading to Dallas.

